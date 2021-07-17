First Foundation Advisors Has $603,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,042 shares of company stock valued at $119,635,590. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.