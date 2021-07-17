First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total value of $1,243,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,462. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

