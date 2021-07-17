First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.