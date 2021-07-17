First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,435 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

