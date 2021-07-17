First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

