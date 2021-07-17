First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,162 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

