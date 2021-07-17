First Foundation Advisors Sells 9,363 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.