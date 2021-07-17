First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Up 85.7% in June

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

