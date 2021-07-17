First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund comprises about 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.64. 22,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.24. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.