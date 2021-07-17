First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $91.26. 17,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,175. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

