First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 453.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

FYT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 16,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,747. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73.

