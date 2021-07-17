Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

