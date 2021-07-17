Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBRX. assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

