Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 289.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON FORT opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.50 million and a PE ratio of -106.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.66. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

