Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

FTNT stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

