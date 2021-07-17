Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

