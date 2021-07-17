Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$6.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 249112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

