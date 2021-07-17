Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $150.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.08.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.