Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.50.

Shares of FNV opened at C$189.93 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$182.34. The company has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

