Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$199.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$189.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$182.34. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.