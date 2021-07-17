Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FT remained flat at $$8.42 during trading hours on Friday. 47,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

