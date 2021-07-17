Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) Holdings Lowered by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $59,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

