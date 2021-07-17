Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 72,454 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

