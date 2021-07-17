Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Inogen worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.94 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -304.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

