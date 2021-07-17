Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

