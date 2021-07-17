Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 9,520 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $12,042,758 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.