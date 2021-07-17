Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 602,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.80% of Ranpak as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $7,118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth $6,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ranpak stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

