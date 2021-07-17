Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 433,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -842.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.