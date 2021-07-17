Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00.

Shares of FDP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

