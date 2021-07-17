Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,031.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

FRES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

LON FRES traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 794.80 ($10.38). 575,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,836. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 769.60 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.90.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

