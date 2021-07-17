fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

