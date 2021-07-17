Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Bernadette M. Taylor Sells 2,348 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40.

FULT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 989,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,700. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

