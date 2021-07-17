Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.97 and last traded at $135.65. Approximately 22,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,608,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

