FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.38 and a twelve month high of $193.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

