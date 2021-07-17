FY2021 EPS Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. FIL Ltd raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

