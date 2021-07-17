FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.44.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$16.94 and a 52 week high of C$44.23.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

