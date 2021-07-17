FY2021 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Cut by Colliers Securities

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UPH opened at $5.93 on Thursday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.