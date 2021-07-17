FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a PE ratio of -392.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

