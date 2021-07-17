FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

