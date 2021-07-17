FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.
