FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

