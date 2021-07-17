Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
