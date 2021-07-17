Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.