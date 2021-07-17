Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given a $65.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned a $65.80 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.