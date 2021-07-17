Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Announces July 21st IPO

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) is planning to raise $90 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,500,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Gambling.com Group Limited generated $35.4 million in revenue and $14.9 million in net income. Gambling.com Group Limited has a market-cap of $405.7 million.

Jefferies, Stifel and Truist Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Gambling.com Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on Dec. 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021, revenue. Our principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. Through our proprietary technology platform, we publish a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. We tailor each one of our websites to different user interests and markets within the online gambling industry by producing original content relating to the sector, such as news, odds, statistics, product reviews and product comparisons of locally available online gambling services. We attract online gamblers through online marketing efforts and refer these online gamblers to companies that are licensed by gambling regulators to provide real-money online gambling services, known as online gambling operators, who convert these potential online gamblers into actual paying players. In this way, we provide business-to-business, or B2B, digital marketing services to online gambling operators. We are not a gambling company and do not offer any gambling services ourselves. We can alternatively be described as a lead generation company, an affiliate marketing company or simply an affiliate. Online gambling operators pay us to refer online gamblers to their services. In many ways, we are more akin to an online media company as our revenue is derived primarily from online marketing. We take high-value gambling industry domain names and develop them into market leaders. We generate revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators. When an online gambler visits an online gambling operator from one of our websites, registers a new account and makes a deposit, this online gambler becomes one of our referred players. Each of our referred players entitles us to remuneration pursuant to our agreements with the online gambling operator. Our agreements are primarily based on a revenue share model, a Cost Per Acquisition model (also referred to as CPA), or a combination of both. To engage an audience of online gamblers, we own and operate 32 different websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting. By consistently attracting online gamblers with high-quality content, we referred more than 78,000, 100,000 and approximately 35,000 players to online gambling operators in 2019 and 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively. We have increased our customer base from 111 in 2017 to over 200 in the first quarter of 2021. “.

Gambling.com Group Limited was founded in 2006 and has 145 employees. The company is located at 22 Grenville Street, St. Helier, Channel Island of Jersey JE4 8PX and can be reached via phone at +44 1534 676 000 or on the web at http://www.gambling.com/corporate/.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.