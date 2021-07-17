Gameswap Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $51,234.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00815512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

