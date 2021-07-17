Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,446 Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,446 shares during the period. Nuverra Environmental Solutions makes up approximately 0.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 41.04% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

