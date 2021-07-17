Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

NYSE:GATO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 2,154,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.