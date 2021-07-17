GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 944,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock remained flat at $$10.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 420,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,531. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,143,562.02. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $13,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $12,528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.