GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

ETR G1A opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

