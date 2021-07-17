Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72. Geberit has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.