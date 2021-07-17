Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $61.18

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $58.96. Genesco shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,092 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
