Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $61.18

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $58.96. Genesco shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,092 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

